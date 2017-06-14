Suspects in Chesterfield church burglary arrested

Chesterfield Police confirm that the two teen suspects caught on video burglarizing a church have been arrested.

"The suspects in this case have been identified. Thank you to all who shared this post and contacted police or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers with tips!" Chesterfield Police posted on social media.

Police have not released the identities of either suspect.

