Suspects in Chesterfield church burglary arrested

A woman has recently died as a result of a Chesterfield crash that happened back in May.More >>
Chesterfield Police confirm that the two teen suspects caught on video burglarizing a church have been arrested.More >>
Democratic nominee Ralph Northam and Republican nominee Ed Gillespie will vie for governor in November.More >>
A body was found inside of a car that was either in or near a Chesterfield Walmart parking lot, according to police.More >>
Chesterfield Police are looking for two burglary suspects, one of whom "was kind enough to look directly into a surveillance camera mid-heist."More >>
