Help 10-year-old shaving her head to fight childhood cancer raise money

An Ashland elementary school 4th grader, Erin Bunger, will be shaving her head Wednesday night at 7 PM to help raise money to fight childhood cancer.

The 10-year-old was inspired to donate her hair after her mom cut off 12 inches to give to Wigs for Kids.

When Erin found out hers was only just long enough, she told her mom that they "could take it all."

She won't just be donating her hair though. Leading up to getting her head shaved tonight, Erin is raising money to donate to St. Baldrick's Foundation whose mission is to "conquer childhood cancer."

Erin's mom says, "She just loves all living things and wants to help anywhere she's needed."

Want to help Erin meet her goal?

You can donate to her campaign here through St. Baldrick's: https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/931779/2017

From Erin's mother,"She's so happy about possibly meeting her goal! We started with $250 and then went to $500, then $750, and now $1,000. She never imagined she would collect so much!"