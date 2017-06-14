2 arrested in homicide at Richmond apartment

Richmond Police say two men have been arrested after a person was found shot at an apartment complex.

Police have charged Chavonte Estes, 24, and Rakeym Bell, 24, with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Jaquan Harris.

Harris was found shot on May 16 at The Lofts at Commerce at 700 Stockton St. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Estes and Bell were taken into custody on June 7 without incident. More charges are pending.

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

