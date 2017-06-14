WATCH LIVE: Shooter identified as James Hodgkinson; Trump to speak at 11:30

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of a shooting at a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice Wednesday.

CLICK HERE to watch live updates

NBC is reporting that the shooter has been identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson from Illinois.

President Trump, who said Scalise is a "true friend and patriot," is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. about the incident.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12