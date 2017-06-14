FBI: Shooting suspect was living out of van for months

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of a shooting at a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice Wednesday.

The FBI held a press conference saying the suspect, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson from Illinois, was living in a white van and has been in the Washington, D.C. area since March.

The FBI confirmed that Hodgkinson died due to multiple shots to the torso. They also issued a "seeking information" poster on Hodgkinson.

The Washington Post says Hodgkinson was charged in April 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle, but the charges were dismissed.

