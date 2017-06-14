FBI: Shooting suspect was living out of van for months

The head of the Michigan health department has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint's lead-tainted water crisis.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of a shooting at a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice Wednesday.More >>
The baseball game will be played according to Congressional representatives. In 1909, a former baseball player and lawmaker organized the first Congressional Baseball Game. The series is tied between the Democrats and Republicans.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Video has been released from a Wednesday morning shooting during a GOP baseball practice that injured multiple people and left the suspected shooter dead.More >>
Chilling video has emerged from the shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise fighting for his life.More >>
Ascent Children's Health Services fired four daycare employees after a 5-year-old died while in their care.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
The Noxubee County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating reports of two Georgia prison escapees possibly being in Noxubee County.More >>
