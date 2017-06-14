Sen. Sanders says shooter volunteered for his campaign, is 'sickened by despicable act'

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among multiple people shot at a baseball practice for GOP lawmakers and staff Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: House.gov)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of a shooting at a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice Wednesday.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who ran for the 2016 Democratic nomination for president, says the shooter, identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson from Belleville, IL, was once a volunteer for his presidential campaign. Sanders said he is "sickened by this despicable act."

Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. pic.twitter.com/hyfmmpgXML — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 14, 2017

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement:

“I am praying for Representative Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria. Thank you to the Capitol Police, Alexandria Police, first responders and everyone helping those harmed.”

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement:

"Dorothy and I are shocked and deeply saddened by this horrible act of violence against members of congress, law enforcement and other innocent people who were simply enjoying an early morning baseball practice. We are praying for swift recoveries for those who were injured and we are thankful for the bravery and quick action of U.S. Capitol Police and local first responders to stop the attacker and treat those who were wounded. Virginia public safety officials are coordinating with local responders and we will continue to monitor this situation and make every resource available."



Praying for Steve Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria. — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 14, 2017

This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017

Join @CathyGillespie and me in praying for Steve Scalise and members of USCP injured this morning. — Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) June 14, 2017

What happened in Alexandria is horrifying. Praying for all those affected. — Ralph Northam (@RalphNortham) June 14, 2017

I am monitoring the current situation in Alexandria with our Va public safety team & we are coordinating w/ local authorities. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) June 14, 2017

Prayers for Steve Scalise & others injured. Grateful this and every day for our brave police & first responders. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 14, 2017

Please keep the member of my staff and all members of the congressional baseball team in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/wH4b6wXQhs — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones. — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 14, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Prayers for @SteveScalise and other victims this morning. Thank you to the @CapitolPolice for putting your lives on the line to protect us. — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with @SteveScalise, my colleagues, their staff and all others affected by this morning's horrific shooting. — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) June 14, 2017

Regardless of partisan differences, @SteveScalise is a fine man. Thoughts and prayers to he and others wounded as well. — Tom Garrett (@GarrettforVA) June 14, 2017

Praying for friends/colleagues shot during congressional baseball practice this AM. Horrific news. Grateful for response of @CapitolPolice — Dave Brat VA 7th (@DaveBratVA7th) June 14, 2017

Praying for Rep. Scalise and those affected by today's horrific shooting. Thank you to our brave first responders and Capitol police. — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) June 14, 2017

