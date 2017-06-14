Sen. Sanders says shooter volunteered for his campaign, is 'sick - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sen. Sanders says shooter volunteered for his campaign, is 'sickened by despicable act'

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Twitter - @SenSanders Source: Twitter - @SenSanders
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among multiple people shot at a baseball practice for GOP lawmakers and staff Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: House.gov) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among multiple people shot at a baseball practice for GOP lawmakers and staff Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: House.gov)
Source: Twitter - @timkaine Source: Twitter - @timkaine
ALEXANDRIA, VA (WWBT) -

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of a shooting at a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice Wednesday.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who ran for the 2016 Democratic nomination for president, says the shooter, identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson from Belleville, IL, was once a volunteer for his presidential campaign. Sanders said he is "sickened by this despicable act."

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement:

“I am praying for Representative Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria. Thank you to the Capitol Police, Alexandria Police, first responders and everyone helping those harmed.”

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement:

"Dorothy and I are shocked and deeply saddened by this horrible act of violence against members of congress, law enforcement and other innocent people who were simply enjoying an early morning baseball practice. We are praying for swift recoveries for those who were injured and we are thankful for the bravery and quick action of U.S. Capitol Police and local first responders to stop the attacker and treat those who were wounded. Virginia public safety officials are coordinating with local responders and we will continue to monitor this situation and make every resource available."
 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly