Politicians react to shooting in Va. of House Majority Whip Scalise

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among multiple people shot at a baseball practice for GOP lawmakers and staff Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: House.gov) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among multiple people shot at a baseball practice for GOP lawmakers and staff Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: House.gov)
ALEXANDRIA, VA (WWBT) -

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of a shooting at a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice Wednesday.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement:

“I am praying for Representative Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria. Thank you to the Capitol Police, Alexandria Police, first responders and everyone helping those harmed.”

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement:

"Dorothy and I are shocked and deeply saddened by this horrible act of violence against members of congress, law enforcement and other innocent people who were simply enjoying an early morning baseball practice. We are praying for swift recoveries for those who were injured and we are thankful for the bravery and quick action of U.S. Capitol Police and local first responders to stop the attacker and treat those who were wounded. Virginia public safety officials are coordinating with local responders and we will continue to monitor this situation and make every resource available."
 

