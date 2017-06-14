Irving upsets Woody in race for Richmond's sheriff

In the Democratic Primary on Tuesday, Antionette V. Irving upset C.T. Woody Jr. in the sheriff's race.

"Proud to receive the Democratic Primary victory as determined by the citizens of Richmond. Thank you for your support. Now the work begins working towards success in the November general election to serve as sheriff of the city of Richmond," Irving posted on Facebook as election results poured in.

Irving captured 51.57 percent of the voting, beating out Woody, who was going for his fourth term and had been Richmond's sheriff since 2006.

According to Irving's website, she grew up in Richmond's Creighton Court and became "the highest ranking female in the history of during her career at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office."

"Thank you all. Now let's get to work," Irving posted after the election.

ELECTION RESULTS:

