Truck carrying teddy bears strikes overpass, creates mess on I-95

A truck carrying teddy bears struck the Fifth Street overpass early Wednesday and created a huge mess on I-95.

The incident shut down a few lanes of the interstate, but the teddy bears were cleaned up before the morning rush hour.

No humans were injured in the incident.

There's no information on whether or not charges have been filed.

