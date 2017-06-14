Dog helps alert residents to fire in south Richmond

A fire broke out at a house on Ruffin Road on Wednesday morning. (Source: NBC12)

Fire officials say a dog helped wake up residents during a Ruffin Road house fire Wednesday morning.

Two people were transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after the blaze, which was marked under control just before 4 a.m.

Two pets -- one dog and one cat -- made it out OK as well.

The fire, which was in the 2400 block of Ruffin Road, remains under investigation.

Battalion chief says fire under control at 3:58. 2 people in house, man and woman, being treated for smoke. @NBC12 #RVA pic.twitter.com/BJXZDLie3r — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) June 14, 2017

