Dog helps alert residents to fire in south Richmond

A fire broke out at a house on Ruffin Road on Wednesday morning. (Source: NBC12) A fire broke out at a house on Ruffin Road on Wednesday morning. (Source: NBC12)
Fire officials say a dog helped wake up residents during a Ruffin Road house fire Wednesday morning.

Two people were transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after the blaze, which was marked under control just before 4 a.m. 

Two pets -- one dog and one cat -- made it out OK as well. 

The fire, which was in the 2400 block of Ruffin Road, remains under investigation. 

