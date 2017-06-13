Henrico child abuse suspect opens up from jail in one-on-one interview

A father charged with child abuse is speaking out from behind bars, admitting to wanting to do drugs in front of his four-year-old girl. Issac Johnson was Monday for child abuse and felony drug possession. On Tuesday, he sat down exclusively with NBC 12 to share his side of the story.

Johnson wanted to set the record straight. He says it wasn't cocaine he had on him, as arrest warrants state, he says, it was heroin.

“Why did you have that?” NBC 12 asked.

“I'm a user. I've been using for about a month and a half. Relapses,” Johnson answered.

It's why the 67-year-old is behind bars -- accused of sleeping in a hot car with drugs and his four-year-old daughter inside. He was discovered at the Wawa near the Richmond Airport.

"I would have put the windows down in a little while after I had done the heroin. I wasn't bothering nobody," he said.

“Do you think they should have arrested you? Do you think you should've been taken to jail?” NBC 12 asked.

“Not really,” he replied.

Johnson says he's homeless, and since October, he's been grieving his 47-year-old girlfriend's death, who is the mother of his little girl. Her death caused him to relapse the day police found him.

He says there’s a good reason he stopped at Wawa in the first place. He said it was because of his little girl. She needed to use the restroom. Investigators say when they approached the car, the four-year-old told them she hadn't eaten all day.

"Were you not able to get her any food?” NBC 12 asked.

"She has been eating all day. We took her to McDonald's, got her cheese sausage egg on a biscuit with cheese,” he said.

"So you make sure that she eats?” NBC 12 asked.

“Yeah. Where she at anyway?” he asked, claiming he couldn’t remember if authorities told him where they took his daughter.

"A lot of people will look at this and say, ‘Is this man, who goes back and forth with drugs, capable of taking care of a little girl by himself?’ " NBC 12 stated.

“I might have me another girlfriend,” he answered.

For now, he must remain in jail until he faces a judge in August.

"I'd rather go ahead and get back on the program than be incarcerated over some bull#$%!" Johnson said.

He's talking about a drug detox program he says he completed in Maryland.

Johnson says he was on his way to get back on treatment when he was arrested. Johnson says he loves his daughter and hopes if he can't keep her, she will end up with his relatives in Maryland.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12