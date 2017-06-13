Person rescued from James River after boat caught on fire

A person was rescued from the river after a boat caught on fire in the James River in Prince George.

The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Prince George Fire crews say the person on board jumped into the river. He was picked up by two passersby and a small watercraft and was brought over to Prince George crews at Jordan Point Marina where an ambulance was on standby.

He was checked out and has no injuries.

Both Hopewell and Chesterfield crews assisted in the rescue.

The cause of the boat fire is still under investigation.

