Willow Lawn Chick-fil-A offers free, 1 year supply of meals for first 100 customers

A Chick-fil-A will be opening up at Willow Lawn on Thursday, and the restaurant will be offering a year supply of meals to celebrate their grand opening.

The franchise owner will award a free, one-year supply of Chick-fil-A meals to each of the first 100 people in line around 5:45 a.m. on June 15. The restaurant is located at 4920 West Broad Street.

In order to get a free, one-year supply of meals, customers must be at least 18 years old and must have a photo ID on them.

The grand opening events will get underway on Wednesday, June 14.

"A family-friendly overnight First 100 party will pop up in the restaurant parking lot 24 hours before the grand opening as guests try to be one of the first 100 adults through the door to win a year of free Chick-fil-A meals," the restaurant said in a press release.

The overnight party is open to guests residing in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant.

"If more than 100 people at the restaurant on when the line officially begins at 6 a.m. on June 14, a drawing will be held to randomly select the first 100," Chick-fil-A said. "Those chosen will be required to camp out until the grand opening in order to secure their spot."

Campers will also have the opportunity to assemble 10,000 meals from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on June 14 in support of Feeding Children Everywhere. There will also be other activities, such as a children's book drive, to help pass the time.

