Richmond-area animal rescue asks for donations to avoid shutting down

Source: For the love of Poodles Rescue of Richmond, VA

A Richmond-area animal rescue is asking for donations to avoid closing down.

For the love of Poodles Rescue of Richmond, VA posted a message on their Facebook page.

"We are completely out of money and dangerously close to having to close down either temporarily or permanently. If you adopted from us and would like to see us be able to continue to do the rescue work we do, please consider donating."

The organization says they are also "praying for a miracle."

"Your help is needed. We hate asking for help, we really do, but we are broke and desperate. So many dogs need us," they said.

Click here for their website if you are interested in donating.

