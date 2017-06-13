VA deputies search for those using fake $100 bills

Tuesday is a Primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties to choose candidates for the governor and lieutenant governor races.More >>
NBC12 is partnering with FeedMore to help provide food to children, families and seniors in Central Virginia.More >>
The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for those passing or attempting to pass fake $100 bills in the area.More >>
According to Sheriff Roberts, 49-year-old Richard Seavey from Miami, Fl was found dead around 7:28 p.m. on Sunday by search and rescue divers.More >>
The University of Virginia administrator defamed by Rolling Stone Magazine is speaking out.More >>
