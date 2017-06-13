VA deputies search for those using fake $100 bills

The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for those passing or attempting to pass fake $100 bills in the area.

Deputies say this has been going on at several area businesses. A counterfeit $100 bill was also used during a transaction with a private citizen.

The bills in question are marked with the words "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office at 434-969-1772.

