Suspect wanted for vandalizing buildings in Richmond's Fan District

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in connection with vandalizing several buildings in the city's Fan District.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video spray painting a garage in the 1200 block of West Franklin Street and several other buildings in the area.

"The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens to mid-20s with a thin build and long, brown hair," police said. He was wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans, and light-colored shoes at the time of the crime.

Officers are asking residents to do the following:

Call 9-1-1 if you see any suspect in the process of vandalizing property;

Call (804) 646-5100 to file a report if you own a property that has already been tagged; or

Call 3-1-1 to submit a graffiti removal request.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Hawkins Wortham at (804) 646-1940 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000

