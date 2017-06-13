If you've never seen a 'pudu' before, brace yourself for cuteness

Ever heard of a pudu? They're the world's smallest species of deer.

Just look at that adorable face!

This tiny fawn was born May 17 at the Queens Zoo.

Pudu are only about 12 to 14 inches tall, and they are generally shy and solitary, preferring to hide in thick vegetation.

They bark when they sense danger, and they have a few other odd behavioral characteristics.

