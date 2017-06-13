Chesterfield Police: Burglary suspect looks directly into security camera

Chesterfield Police are looking for two burglary suspects, one of whom "was kind enough to look directly into a surveillance camera mid-heist."

The theft happened on Saturday at the Ironbridge Church in the 10900 block of Iron Bridge Road. Police say two people broke a window and entered the church between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., grabbed some computer equipment and left.

Police say the suspects appear to be teens between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.

The first suspect, who looked at the camera, is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, slender build, wearing a gray hooded jacket, jeans, dark-colored Nike shoes and a backpack.

The second suspect is described as a male "who appeared to be of Indian, Middle Eastern or Hispanic descent," about 5-feet-2-inches to 5-feet-5-inches tall, slender build, wearing jeans, a hooded jacket and black Adidas shoes with white stripes and white toes.

Call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 if you recognize either of the suspects.

