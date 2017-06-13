UVA fraternity agrees to dismiss lawsuit against Rolling Stone

The Virginia Alpha Chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity has agreed to settle and dismiss its defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone and writer Sabrina Erdely following the magazine's publication of "A Rape on Campus" in November 2014.

"It has been nearly three years since we and the entire University of Virginia community were shocked by the now infamous article, and we are pleased to be able to close the book on that trying ordeal and its aftermath," the fraternity said in a news release Tuesday.

In November 2016, a jury found Rolling Stone, its reporter and publisher guilty in a $7.5 million defamation lawsuit brought by a University of Virginia administrator.

The jury ruled Nicole Eramo was defamed by Erdely, the magazine and its publisher Wemmer Media.

The 9,000-word article was published about a woman called "Jackie," who claimed she was gang-raped by seven members of a University of Virginia fraternity.

A lawsuit from the fraternity against the magazine continued after the fall trail.

"The chapter looks forward to donating a significant portion of its settlement proceeds to organizations that provide sexual assault awareness education, prevention training and victim counseling services on college campuses," said Virginia Alpha Chapter of Phi Kappa Psi.

Details about the settlement were not immediately available.

