Man suspected of robbing same bank twice in Hanover arrested

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says an Ashland man suspected of robbing the same bank twice earlier this year has been arrested.

The sheriff's office says Thomas Scott Snead robbed the EVB Bank in the 8100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Jan. 6 and then again on Aug. 20.

Snead, 61, faces two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Snead is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

