Bear sightings prompt police patrols at 2 elementary schools

This bear was spotted last week in a Chesterfield neighborhood. (Source: Yolanda Maupin)

Bear sightings in Central Virginia have prompted police patrols at two elementary schools on Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., residents near Westover Hills Elementary called about a bear running around the school's parking lot and playground.

Police say they did find a bear that appeared to be a cub, but it ran away and escaped to a wooded area.

This comes after residents in Windsor Farms called police Monday morning about seeing a bear, which was reported to be an adult.

The bear sightings have prompted election officials at Redd Elementary School to ask for police patrols as voters head to the polls Tuesday morning.

These bear sightings come less than a week after residents in a Midlothian neighborhood reported seeing a bear roaming the streets.

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Gameland and Inland Fisheries about bears.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12