Chesterfield police search for convenience store robbery suspect

Chesterfield police are searching for a man in connection with robbing a convenience store on Monday.

Police say the suspect entered James Mart in the 14100 block of Harrowgate Road around 8:56 p.m. According to officers, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect then ran from the area and took an undisclosed amount of money and items from the store.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall, and with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

