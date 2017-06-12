Group that fights child abuse weighs in on Henrico case of kid found in hot car with drugs

Those who advocate against child abuse in Virginia are now speaking out about trends they're seeing and resources available to prevent adults from making poor choices that impact children.

This comes after police arrested a 67-year-old man accused of leaving a child in a hot car with drugs as he slept.

The group Stop Child Abuse Now wants the public to know child abuse is preventable, and while they work to stop it, they also work to prosecute those who do it.

No one we spoke with showed much sympathy for Isaac Johnson.

"I don't think that was right,” Chris Snedden said.

"That's the law. You should know better,” Monica Bridgeforth added.

Johnson is accused of parking in a lot near the Richmond airport and falling asleep. A four-year-old girl was also in the car with him. Henrico police say they found cocaine and drug supplies in the car as well.

According to arrest warrants, Johnson is homeless.

"There are resources available that can provide concrete kinds of support to families who are struggling and who can also provide assistance around parenting,” said Jeanine Harper with Stop Child Abuse Now.

Her group offers low to no cost parenting courses to help prevent cases like this.

"Every day in our community, children are hurt by people they love and trust the most. It's really up to adults to protect children,” Harper said.

When someone violates that responsibility, her group fights for justice.

“We as a community want to send a message out that says children are valued, and if something bad happens, law enforcement will move forward in a way that may protect that child and maybe even other children,” she added.

"I myself have a 9-month-old. That example that you’re setting, they're going to know that later down the road. How do you think that's going to affect the child's life?" Snedden said.

Johnson is being held without bond for felony child abuse and drug possession.

In the meantime, if you suspect a case of child abuse involving someone you know, call the statewide hotline at 1-800-552-7096.

