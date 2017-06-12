Group that fights child abuse weighs in on Henrico case of kid found in hot car with drugs

Those who advocate against child abuse in Virginia are now speaking out about trends they're seeing and resources available to prevent adults from making poor choices that impact children.More >>
Those who advocate against child abuse in Virginia are now speaking out about trends they're seeing and resources available to prevent adults from making poor choices that impact children.More >>
If you're planning to vote in tomorrow's Primary election, here's what you need to know.More >>
If you're planning to vote in tomorrow's Primary election, here's what you need to know.More >>
A man is facing several charges, including child abuse, after Henrico police found him sleeping in a car with a child.More >>
A man is facing several charges, including child abuse, after Henrico police found him sleeping in a car with a child.More >>
Money will need to be moved around to make up for a $5,296,510 revenue shortfall for Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS).More >>
Money will need to be moved around to make up for a $5,296,510 revenue shortfall for Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS).More >>