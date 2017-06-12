Richmond police investigate shooting in Creighton Court

Richmond police are investigating a shooting in the city's Creighton Court neighborhood.

The call came in as a random gunfire around 9:12 p.m. on Monday, and it escalated to a shooting. This happened in the 2100 block of Creighton Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot in the butt.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

This is the third shooting in Creighton Court in less than a week.

