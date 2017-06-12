Richmond police investigate shooting in Creighton Court

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond police are investigating a shooting in the city's Creighton Court neighborhood.More >>
Richmond police are investigating a shooting in the city's Creighton Court neighborhood.More >>
If you're planning to vote in tomorrow's Primary election, here's what you need to know.More >>
If you're planning to vote in tomorrow's Primary election, here's what you need to know.More >>
Mayor Levar Stoney announced that former Deputy Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter will serve as Richmond's 21st Chief of Fire and Emergency Services.More >>
Mayor Levar Stoney announced that former Deputy Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter will serve as Richmond's 21st Chief of Fire and Emergency Services.More >>
The case of Loving versus Virginia changed race-based restrictions on the right to marry. They’ve made their mark on the country, and now they are leaving a mark in Richmond.More >>
The case of Loving versus Virginia changed race-based restrictions on the right to marry. They’ve made their mark on the country, and now they are leaving a mark in Richmond.More >>