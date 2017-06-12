Six candidates running in Primary for Lt. Governor

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the primary. One of the heated races is for Lt. Governor, and six candidates are vying for the job.

Three candidates are running for the Democratic nomination for Lt. Governor.

Justin Fairfax is a former federal prosecutor and currently works as a private defense and litigation attorney. He came within three percentage points of beating Mark Herring in the 2013 primary for Attorney General.

Susan Platt has worked as a political consultant for several statewide Democratic candidates, as a lobbyist, and as Chief of Staff for then U.S. Senator Joe Biden. She founded two organizations that help women run for public office.

Gene Rossi served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Justice Department. He worked in criminal tax enforcement and is known for working to secure 235 convictions of doctors who over-prescribed opioids in Operation Cotton Candy.

Running for the Republican nomination are three state legislators.

Delegate Glenn Davis Jr. is a former Virginia Beach City Council member, runs a telecommunications management company, and has served two terms in the state house.

State Senator Bryce Reeves is an insurance agent and former Army Ranger and narcotics officer. He has served in the State Senate since 2012.

Jill Holtzman Vogel has been a State Senator since 2008. She is an attorney in campaign finance law, former chief counsel for the Republican National Committee, and was Deputy General Counsel at the Department of Energy.

The race between Reeves and Vogel has turned into a legal battle. After an email was sent out alleging that Reeves had an affair, which he denies, Reeves filed court papers alleging the email's IP address is registered to homes of the Vogel's and their neighbors. On Friday, a judge ruled that Reeves cannot depose Vogel or her husband in an effort to name them as a defendant.

