Martin's removes Kidfresh Fun-tastic Fish Sticks from shelves due to unlisted allergen

Martin's announced they are removing Kidfresh Fun-tastic Fish Sticks from their shelves because the products may contain milk, which is not listed on the label.

The fish sticks are safe to eat for those who do not suffer from a milk allergy.

The following products are included in this recall:

Kidfresh Fun-tastic Fish Sticks, 7.4 oz., UPC 8-1088201003-1 with Best By Dates May-31-18, Jul-02-18, and Jul-22-18

There are no reports of illnesses to date.

Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of experiencing a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

"Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness," Martin's said.

If you purchased the fish sticks, Martin's recommends you throwing the product away and bringing your receipt to Martin's for a full refund.

For more information, you can call Kidfresh at 1-800-DO KIDFRESH (1-800-365-4337) or write info@kidfresh.com.

