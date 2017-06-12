What you'll need in order to vote in Tuesday's Primary election

If you're planning to vote in Tuesday's Primary election, here's what you need to know.

First, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you plan to vote after work, make sure you're in line by 7 p.m.

Second, bring a photo ID. Acceptable forms of photo ID's include a driver's license, U.S. passport, military ID, or a federal, state, or local government issued ID. If you don't have it with you, you'll get a provisional ballot, or you can apply for a free photo ID at your voter registration office.

Third, want to know what will be on your ballot? The website for the Virginia Department of Elections has everything you need to know.

Type in your registered home address. It will show you where your polling site is located.

When you arrive, you'll choose whether you want to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries. The ballots will be different, depending on which party you choose, and the offices open in your location.

For example, if you vote in the Democratic primary in South Richmond, you'll vote for Democratic candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor, Sheriff, and Treasurer.

But if you vote in the Republican primary in South Richmond, you'll only vote for Republican candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor. There are no Republican candidates in those other races.

