Virginia Primary results: AP calls Dem. governor race for Northa - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia Primary results: AP calls Dem. governor race for Northam

Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Tuesday is a Primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties to choose candidates for the governor and lieutenant governor races. The AP has called the Democratic race for the governor nomination for Ralph Northam.

Polls have closed in Virginia's closely watched primary contests for governor that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.

The Democratic primary contest has been a hard fought battle between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, the state party establishment's favorite, and insurgent candidate Tom Perriello. Both candidates have pledged fierce opposition to Trump and his policies.

On the Republican side, frontrunner Ed Gillespie, a moderate Washington insider, is trying to fend off under-funded but spirited campaigns from avid Trump supporter Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner.

Voters are also choosing candidates for lieutenant governor and several state House seats.

Virginia's gubernatorial contest has received widespread national attention as the swing state is one of only two states electing new governors this year.

Anyone in line when the polls close at 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.

2017 June Republican Primary

Governor

2083 precincts of 2561 (81.34%) reporting
Candidate    Votes    Percent
Edward W. "Ed" Gillespie     125,749    43.45%
Corey A. Stewart     124,728    43.09%
Frank W. Wagner     38,963    13.46%

Lieutenant Governor

2066 precincts of 2561 (80.67%) reporting
Candidate    Votes    Percent
Bryce E. Reeves     112,860    40.79%
Glenn R. Davis, Jr.     46,560    16.83%
Jill H. Vogel     117,274    42.38%

2017 June Democratic Primary

Governor

2075 precincts of 2561 (81.02%) reporting
Candidate    Votes    Percent
Ralph S. Northam     221,669    55.04%
Tom S. Perriello     181,072    44.96%

Lieutenant Governor

2042 precincts of 2561 (79.73%) reporting
Candidate    Votes    Percent
Justin E. Fairfax     183,608    48.51%
Gene J. Rossi     44,950    11.88%
Susan S. Platt     149,964    39.62%

Richmond City Sheriff

55 precincts of 66 (83.33%) reporting
Candidate    Votes    Percent
C.T. Woody, Jr.     10,270    47.26%
Antionette V. Irving     11,461    52.74%

Voter turnout for Virginia’s primary election has been generally slow and intermittent, according to Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico election officials. Turnout across RVA is about 10 to 14 percent of all registered voters, as of late Tuesday afternoon. Primary turnout is considerably lower than general elections, as Democrats and Republicans choose their nominee for Virginia’s next governor and lieutenant governor, among several other contests. 

There have not been many technical polling issues throughout the day, with some minor parking snags in Henrico and a couple ballot-scanning machines temporarily stalled in Chesterfield.

"At one precinct, it was simply the jostling of the machines going to the precinct, and it just stopped taking ballots. And we reset it, and it’s been working fine ever since… The other precinct had password issues. And they were able to get that back online,” said  Chesterfield Registrar Constance Tyler.

However, there was campaign drama in Church Hill, according to Richmond General Registrar Kirk Showalter. Friction between two Democratic campaigns vying for the 70th District House of Delegates seat prompted several calls to police and the Board of Elections. Campaign heads for candidate Alex Mejais alleged workers for current Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, were within 40 feet of some polling spots, which is illegal. Officials ultimately determined where the line legally starts.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. The AP contributed to this report.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly