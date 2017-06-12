Virginia Primary results: AP calls Dem. governor race for Northam

Tuesday is a Primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties to choose candidates for the governor and lieutenant governor races. The AP has called the Democratic race for the governor nomination for Ralph Northam.

Polls have closed in Virginia's closely watched primary contests for governor that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.

The Democratic primary contest has been a hard fought battle between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, the state party establishment's favorite, and insurgent candidate Tom Perriello. Both candidates have pledged fierce opposition to Trump and his policies.

On the Republican side, frontrunner Ed Gillespie, a moderate Washington insider, is trying to fend off under-funded but spirited campaigns from avid Trump supporter Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner.

Voters are also choosing candidates for lieutenant governor and several state House seats.

Virginia's gubernatorial contest has received widespread national attention as the swing state is one of only two states electing new governors this year.

Anyone in line when the polls close at 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.

2017 June Republican Primary

Governor

2083 precincts of 2561 (81.34%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent

Edward W. "Ed" Gillespie 125,749 43.45%

Corey A. Stewart 124,728 43.09%

Frank W. Wagner 38,963 13.46%

Lieutenant Governor

2066 precincts of 2561 (80.67%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent

Bryce E. Reeves 112,860 40.79%

Glenn R. Davis, Jr. 46,560 16.83%

Jill H. Vogel 117,274 42.38%

2017 June Democratic Primary

Governor

2075 precincts of 2561 (81.02%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent

Ralph S. Northam 221,669 55.04%

Tom S. Perriello 181,072 44.96%

Lieutenant Governor

2042 precincts of 2561 (79.73%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent

Justin E. Fairfax 183,608 48.51%

Gene J. Rossi 44,950 11.88%

Susan S. Platt 149,964 39.62%

Richmond City Sheriff

55 precincts of 66 (83.33%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent

C.T. Woody, Jr. 10,270 47.26%

Antionette V. Irving 11,461 52.74%

Voter turnout for Virginia’s primary election has been generally slow and intermittent, according to Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico election officials. Turnout across RVA is about 10 to 14 percent of all registered voters, as of late Tuesday afternoon. Primary turnout is considerably lower than general elections, as Democrats and Republicans choose their nominee for Virginia’s next governor and lieutenant governor, among several other contests.

There have not been many technical polling issues throughout the day, with some minor parking snags in Henrico and a couple ballot-scanning machines temporarily stalled in Chesterfield.

"At one precinct, it was simply the jostling of the machines going to the precinct, and it just stopped taking ballots. And we reset it, and it’s been working fine ever since… The other precinct had password issues. And they were able to get that back online,” said Chesterfield Registrar Constance Tyler.

However, there was campaign drama in Church Hill, according to Richmond General Registrar Kirk Showalter. Friction between two Democratic campaigns vying for the 70th District House of Delegates seat prompted several calls to police and the Board of Elections. Campaign heads for candidate Alex Mejais alleged workers for current Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, were within 40 feet of some polling spots, which is illegal. Officials ultimately determined where the line legally starts.

