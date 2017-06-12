Gunfire reported in Chesterfield neighborhood; police find no evidence of shooting

Multiple neighbors living near Evergreen Parkway report hearing gunshots over the weekend.

Chesterfield police responded to three separate calls for service in that area, reporting shots fired. All of the calls came in on Sunday, June 11.

According to police reports, the first call came in around 12:45 p.m. from Water Willow Drive. The second call came in around 2:30 p.m. from Church Bay Road. The third call came in around 5:10 p.m. from Sycamore Ridge Court. Each caller reported that a shooting could be heard nearby.

Police responded to each call and no evidence of a shooting was found.

In Chesterfield, it is illegal to discharge a firearm within 600 feet of another person's home. It is also illegal to recklessly handle a firearm, which would include celebratory gunfire.

While fireworks can often be confused as gunfire, there are regulations in place regarding fireworks, as well. The Chesterfield County Fire Prevention Code prohibits the sale, possession, and use of fireworks by anyone other than a licensed and permitted fireworks professional.

As always, police encourage residents to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

