Body found inside of car near Chesterfield Walmart parking lot - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

Body found inside of car near Chesterfield Walmart parking lot

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A body was found inside of a car that was either in or near a Chesterfield Walmart parking lot, according to police.

Officers are referring to the Walmart, located at 900 Walmart Way in Midlothian. Police say forensics and investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly