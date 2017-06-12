'I wouldn't be born.' 10-year-old reflects on Loving v. Virginia case

The case of Loving versus Virginia changed race-based restrictions on the right to marry. They’ve made their mark on the country, and now they are leaving a mark in Richmond.

On Monday, a State Historical Highway Marker was unveiled in Richmond, highlighting the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned all state laws restricting interracial marriage.

The dedication marks the 50th anniversary of the 1967 decision and sits near the former site of the Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, where the case was heard before it reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

“They were convicted of the high crime of loving each other,” stated Governor McAuliffe at the dedication ceremony.

It was a crime carrying a yearlong prison sentence; simply for being of different racial backgrounds and marrying each other. The Loving’s case paved the way for couples in the Commonwealth and across the country.

“We would never have had marriage equality two years ago if it weren’t for Richard and Mildred Loving,” said Gov. McAuliffe.

While the success of their case is a reason to celebrate, friends of the family keep thinking of the nearly decade-long struggle the couple endured.

“I leaned in and said ‘Mrs. Loving, how did you do that?’ She looked up at me and said ‘I just want to get married.’ That was her whole motivation. I just want to get married,” recalled Floyd Thomas, who attended the same church as Mildred Loving. He is now the Board Supervisor for Caroline County.

Thomas went on to say, “[Mrs. Loving] believed in some old Virginia words. Words like Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. And if getting married to who you want isn’t the pursuit of happiness, I don’t know what is.”

That is a motivation Maria Cleckley understands.

“[The Loving Case] enabled me to marry the man I love and my kids are everything to me, they’re gifts,” said Maria Cleckley following the marker dedication ceremony.

Her family lives in Caroline County, where Richard and Mildred Loving lived. Her son, Dalyn, starred in the movie based off their life story, playing the couple’s eldest son.

“If they didn’t come together, my mom and dad wouldn’t be together right now,” expressed Dalyn Cleckley.

At only ten years old, he realizes how the Lovings changed the country.

“That is really important because I wouldn’t be born and he wouldn’t be born and he’s my little brother and I kind of love him,” he said.

The Lovings were arrested in 1958. In 1963, the couple enlisted the help of the ACLU, who unsuccessfully sought to reverse their convictions in the state courts of Virginia, but then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The landmark decision was made in 1967.

