Petersburg police search for suspect involved in cutting victim's neck

Petersburg police are searching for a suspect in connection with giving a victim a laceration to the neck, according to Petersburg police.

Officers are working a case where a man confronted the victim in the 3200 block of Crater Road on Sunday evening, and the suspect cut the victim in the neck.

Police say the victim drove himself to the hospital.

Authorities are currently working several leads and are in the process of identifying the suspect.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12