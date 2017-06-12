Petersburg police search for suspect involved in cutting victim's neck

Petersburg police are searching for a suspect in connection with giving a victim a laceration to the neck, according to Petersburg police.More >>
Petersburg police are searching for a suspect in connection with giving a victim a laceration to the neck, according to Petersburg police.More >>
As Petersburg scrambles to recover millions of dollars in delinquent property taxes, the city’s turnaround agency is coming up with new ideas to fight back.More >>
As Petersburg scrambles to recover millions of dollars in delinquent property taxes, the city’s turnaround agency is coming up with new ideas to fight back.More >>
Candidates running for office in Petersburg are facing financial consequences following improper reporting of campaign finances, NBC12 has learned.More >>
Candidates running for office in Petersburg are facing financial consequences following improper reporting of campaign finances, NBC12 has learned.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department says a 36-year-old man was found shot to death in Petersburg late Tuesday.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department says a 36-year-old man was found shot to death in Petersburg late Tuesday.More >>
Petersburg City Council approved a water hike bill during Tuesday night's council meeting.More >>
Petersburg City Council approved a water hike bill during Tuesday night's council meeting.More >>