Police: Man charged with child abuse after found sleeping in hot car with child

A man is facing several charges, including child abuse, after Henrico police found him sleeping in a car with a child.

This happened at the Wawa in the 500 block of South Airport Drive, near Richmond International Airport. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver, identified as Isaac Nathaniel Johnson, 67, sleeping in the car with the vehicle off, the windows rolled up, and the air conditioner off. A small girl was found in the back of the car.

Police woke Johnson up, and they "observed indicators of illegal narcotics usage."

Officers conducted a search, which resulted in illegal narcotics, and Johnson was charged with possession of schedule I/II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse.

According to police, the child was checked by rescue on-scene and was found to be okay. Police bought the girl food, since she told officers she did not eat anything that day.

