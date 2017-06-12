Employee grabs barrel of gun, fights suspect in Richmond FasMart robbery

Police are looking for the suspect who barged into a FasMart with a weapon and tried to rob the store on May 31.

According to police, around 12:45 a.m., the suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of Semmes Avenue and pointed the weapon at a clerk. As the suspect approached the counter, police say a second employee grabbed the barrel of the weapon. The two struggled for it until the suspect finally fled. The suspect was seen heading down West 21st Street toward the James River.

Police say the suspect is described as "a black male or female that has a thin build and is approximately 5’6” to 5’7” in height. At the time, the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and white shoes."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

