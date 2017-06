VDOT says a tractor-trailer crash in eastern Henrico has shut down the north exit ramp from I-295N to I-64.

This incident is at mile marker 28.

The tractor trailer was hauling paper, according to Virginia State Police. The driver has minor injuries.

The ramp reopened Monday afternoon after crews cleared the crash.

