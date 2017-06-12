Chesterfield family fed up with speeders on neighborhood road

A Chesterfield family is fed up with people speeding down their street. They say drivers and motorcyclists are constantly flying down the road, and they want something done before someone gets hurt.

The neighborhood of Qualla Road is quiet and family friendly. Leigh-Ann Bolton has lived in the area her entire life, but she says danger lurks around the bend of Family Lane.

“I was afraid for my life,” said Bolton.

Bolton says drivers often zoom down the road, with no regard for the posted speed limit.

“Most of the time I think they are going more than 30-40, but those motorcyclists are going 70, maybe 80 mph,” she said.

Family Lane is a winding road, and the curves make it difficult to see oncoming cars---especially ones going fast. Bolton says she's had a close call herself.

“I'm afraid to cross the street,” said Bolton. “He almost hit me, I had to jump out of the way into somebody's yard.”

There are multiple school bus stops and a day care on Family Lane. Bolton worries about those children, as well as family pets.

“My grandfather's cat got hit a few years ago and passed away,” said Bolton.

There are at least two post speed limit signs, but Bolton wishes they were more visible.

Bolton says she's asked Chesterfield police to do something before someone gets hurt.

“Try to catch those motorcyclists number one, and try to make the speed more noticeable,” she said.

Chesterfield police issued a response:

Officers have conducted speeding enforcement in the area several times. In the last year, there has been one crash on that road; it occurred at the intersection of Qualla Road and Family Lane. Police encourage residents to report traffic problems in their neighborhoods and throughout the county.

VDOT says it recently had crews on Family Lane, trimming hedges and branches around the speed limit signs to make them more visible:

Our crew members confirm that they recently received a work order request and trimmed branches at that location the next business day. We're in prime mowing and trimming season, and mowing at that location is also expected soon.

