Lake Gaston drowning victim identified

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who drowned in Lake Gaston over the weekend.

According to Sheriff Roberts, 49-year-old Richard Seavey from Miami, Fl was found dead around 7:28 p.m. on Sunday by search and rescue divers.

Family of the victim says Seavey was swimming across the lake and disappeared earlier that day. Several agencies responded in the search.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

