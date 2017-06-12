7 cool pool toys for kids

Splish Splash! Let your babies and kids cool off in the pool this summer with these adorably awesome toys that turn water into fun!
Quack, quack! Little ones have tons of pool fun with the candy-striped Yookidoo® Musical Duck Race that comes with four cute duckies that ring around the fountain. Press the leaf-leaver to activate one of nine random sound and water effects and place a duck on top of the water fountain for even more water effects. This musical tub toy develops hand-eye coordination, cause and effect, and teaches colors and counting. MSRP: $34.99. Available online at www.amazon.com
What lies beneath the surface? Find out with the GeoSafari® Jr. Underwater Explorer Boat from Educational Insights! Perfect for playing in the swimming pool or trips to the lake or shore. The boat features a clear, magnified floor that enables kids to see beneath the surface. For ages 3 years+. MSRP: $14.99. Available online at www.amazon.com
Make pool time a nautical adventure with the Yookidoo® Submarine Spray Station. It features a circulating pump system that attaches to the bottom of the tub and draws water up through the yellow submarine into the diver shower head. Squeeze the sides of the diver to make a gentle stream or aim the shower head into funnels to generate a chain reaction of magical effects! MSRP: 29.95. Available online at www.amazon.com
Curious kids can discover wonderful underwater worlds—without getting their heads wet— with the GeoSafari® Jr. SubScope™ from Educational Insights. Its 2x magnification is just strong enough for “whoas” and “cools” but low enough to allow for a wide field of view, which is essential for young children’s understanding of up-close exploration. Perfect for STEM learning or pretend play in the pool. For ages 3-6 years. MSRP: $29.99. Available online at www.amazon.com
The Marcus & Marcus Silicone Bath Toys are must have toys for your water squirting-loving little ones! Each squirter is made of BPA free and phthalate free silicone. They are not just fun to play with but mold-free! Available in 5 animal character deigns: Marcus the Lion, Pokey the Pig, Lola the Giraffe, Ollie the Elephant and Willo the Whale. They also come in Submarine and Rocket Ship. For 6 months+. MSRP: $7.99-$9.99. Available online at www.amazon.com
Who says rubber duckies are just for bath time? With Playgro’s Duckie Family, little ones can transform the swimming pool into an adorable duck pond with this floating family. MSRP: $7.99. Available online at www.buybuybaby.com
Take stuffed animals into the pool? Say yes with SoapSox featuring six beloved Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Ariel, Flounder, Nemo and Squirt. For ages Birth +. MSRP: $14.99. Available online at www.buybuybaby.com
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.