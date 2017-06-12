RVA Parenting: Science Museum of Virginia

Science Museum of Virginia Channels MacGyver for Science After Dark Event

Friday June 16, 5 - 9 p.m.

The Science Museum of Virginia presents Science After Dark: MacGyver Night on Friday, June 16 from 5 - 9 pm. The evening event will channel the spirit of the 1980's television icon as guests use unexpected resources to overcome fun and quirky challenges.

Science After Dark guests can experience three floors of interactive exhibits and join in dynamic science activities. From building a solar oven or a bridge with no connectors to creating fidget spinners out of recycled bottle caps, guests will learn how to be resourceful and use science to solve problems.

In the Dome theater at 6:30 pm and 7:15 pm, guests will join an astronomer for an all-live Cosmic Expedition all about the facts and fiction of handling emergencies in space. Guests will look at Hollywood emergencies in movies like Gravity and The Martian through the lens of science to see what they got right and what they got wrong.

After the shows, guests will enjoy a special screening of the classic 1989 Batman at 8 pm. Weather permitting, guests are also invited to step outside to stargaze with the Richmond Astronomical Society on the front lawn.

Science After Dark is a monthly evening event held one Friday each month at the Science Museum of Virginia. The next Science After Dark will be held on Friday, July 21, and will dig into the world of coding featuring a special showing of The LEGO Movie.

Science After Dark activities and a Dome Feature are $10 for general public; $5 per each additional Dome Feature. Museum members enjoy free exhibit admission, $5 or Dome pass per Dome Feature. Call 804.864.1400 to reserve tickets. Visit www.smv.org to learn more.