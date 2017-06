An overturned vehicle is causing delays on eastbound Hull Street in Chesterfield near Bayside Lane.

All eastbound lanes were closed as of 6:30 a.m.

NBC12's Candice Smith suggests using Bailey Bridge Road as an alternate and to add about 10-15 minutes to your commute.

