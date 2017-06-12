Windows smashed at Carytown pizza restaurant

Police believe the alarm scared off the people who tried to rob Mary Angela's (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Police Department says suspects tried to break into a pizza restaurant in Carytown early Monday.

Police responded to the scene at Mary Angela's on West Cary Street around 3 a.m. after an alarm went off, and discovered one of the restaurant's windows had been shattered and the glass door with damage.

Police say it's likely the alarm scared off the suspects.

Police also believe that no one was in the store at the time.

