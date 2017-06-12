Dog with runner who was killed in the Fan found safe

Rose was found over the weekend. (Source: NBC12)

The dog who was with the runner who was struck and killed Friday in the Fan has been located.

Cary Street Veterinary Hospital announced over the weekend that Rose is doing OK.

Rose fled after its owner, retired VCU professor Richard Priebe, was hit and killed while running.

Officers say the driver who hit Priebe stopped and stayed on the scene. No charged have been filed.

Officials at the vet say it looks as if Rose was hit by a vehicle, but suffered only minor injuries.

