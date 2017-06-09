Richmond mother speaks out after teenage son shot and killed

Wiping away tears, Danielle Singleton and her sister Samantha flip through a book of memories.

"I just want to know who took my son away," said Danielle.

On Wednesday, they lost a son and a nephew to gun violence. Two months shy of turning 16, 15-year-old Christian Singleton and his friend 16-year-old Ketron Wells were shot and killed in the 3600 block of Decatur Street.

"When he goes to ask for pancakes, he'll look for Christian. When he wants to play the video game, he'll look for Christian. When he goes to bed, he'll look for Christian," explained Danielle.

Christian was her oldest son, a leader in their family, who loved and looked after his siblings.

"Ever since he was little, we've been by each other's side," said Samantha Singleton. "He was the center of our family."

Danielle says Christian wanted to be a chef, and while he was a home-bound student, he was supposed to be going to the 11th grade. Now as she continues to hold on to Christian's memory, she is pleading for a change in the city.

"All you had to do is take a minute, to think one second," said Singleton. "It doesn't make you less of a man or less of person to walk away, it doesn't. It means you live."

Danielle is now hoping someone may have seen or heard something the night of the shooting and will help police solve the case.

"If they're out there and they know something, even if it's a little information, even if you don't think it's going to help, say something," Danielle said. "As a whole as a community, we can stop it. We just got to want to."

