Richmond mother speaks out after teenage son shot and killed

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's Office says former Interim Fire Chief David Daniels is no longer employed by the city.More >>
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's Office says former Interim Fire Chief David Daniels is no longer employed by the city.More >>
Wiping away tears, Danielle Singleton and her sister Samantha flip through a book of memories.More >>
Wiping away tears, Danielle Singleton and her sister Samantha flip through a book of memories.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A man running on the 1700 block of Main Street died after being struck by a pickup truck on Friday morning.More >>
A man running on the 1700 block of Main Street died after being struck by a pickup truck on Friday morning.More >>
A Chesterfield teenager was shot and killed during a home invasion in Norfolk early Friday morning, according to WAVY.More >>
A Chesterfield teenager was shot and killed during a home invasion in Norfolk early Friday morning, according to WAVY.More >>