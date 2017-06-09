Meet the man who played Barney

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Pork King Sausage, a New York, N.Y., establishment, is recalling approximately 44,035 pounds of raw sausage link products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.More >>
Pork King Sausage, a New York, N.Y., establishment, is recalling approximately 44,035 pounds of raw sausage link products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.More >>
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's Office says former Interim Fire Chief David Daniels is no longer employed by the city.More >>
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's Office says former Interim Fire Chief David Daniels is no longer employed by the city.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.More >>
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.More >>
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.More >>