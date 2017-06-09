Former Richmond interim fire chief no longer employed by city - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Former Richmond interim fire chief no longer employed by city

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's Office says former Interim Fire Chief David Daniels is no longer employed by the city.

Jim Nolan, with Mayor Stoney's Office, says Daniels was let go due to a personnel matter. Therefore, the mayor's office cannot comment any further.

