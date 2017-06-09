Pork King Sausage recalls 44,000 pounds of raw sausage

Man mows his yard with tornado in the background

Pork King Sausage is recalling about 44,035 pounds of raw sausage link products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday.

The products contain milk, which is not listed on the label.

The products were produced between Feb. 16 through June 2.

10-lb. boxes of Peter’s Wholesale Meat Corp. “British Style Bangers” with lot code 03143.

5-lb. boxes of “PORK KING IRISH STYLE BANGERS” with lot codes 2153, 2146, 2139, 3138, 3103, 1076, 2076, 1069, 2069,3067, 1062, 2062, 3061, 1055, 2055, 1047, 2047 and 3047.

The products bear establishment number “Est. 4396” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to wholesale and institutional locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

"The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk," FSIS said.

There have been no confirmed reports of any allergic reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the company manager, Sean Mc Gonigle at (917) 440-8098.

