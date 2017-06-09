Chesterfield teen killed during VA home invasion; 3 others arrested

A Chesterfield teenager was shot and killed during a home invasion in Norfolk early Friday morning, according to WAVY.

Dispatched received several calls just after 12 a.m. from people who said they heard gunshots on Glen Myrtle Avenue in the Breezy Point Apartments, near Naval Station Norfolk.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kuwan Robinson, 17, of North Chesterfield, lying outside. WAVY reports he was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, officers told WAVY that Jamel Bridges, 20, of Richmond, arrived at Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers responded to the hospital and two people, 19-year-old D’Marco Scott, of North Chesterfield, and a 15-year-old male, were detained.

According to WAVY, Robinson, Bridges, Scott, and the 15-year-old entered a home in the 8600 block of Glenn Myrtle Avenue with the intention of burglarizing the home. Robinson and Bridges were shot as a result.

Bridges and Scott are being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond. The 15-year-old is currently at Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center.

Bridges, Scott, and the 15-year-old were charged with armed burglary, conspiracy, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police are not looking for any other suspects, and there are no other reports of injuries.

