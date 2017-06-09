Defamed UVA administrator opens up about trial

The University of Virginia administrator defamed by Rolling Stone Magazine is speaking out. Nicole Eramo is opening up about the three-week long trial and her message moving forward.

Eramo was awarded three million dollars, but that trial couldn't have been easy for her.

Nicole Eramo says she felt intimidated by the lengthy federal trial in Charlottesville.

However, in the end, she says her voice was heard loud and clear. Eramo says she cares about sexual assault survivors and that Rolling Stone got the story wrong.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 WWBT/WVIR. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12