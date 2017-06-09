Vandals paint swastika on Jewish camp sign in Goochland

Deputies are investigating after an anti-Semitic graffiti is found at a Jewish summer camp in Goochland.

The Sheriff says a Swastika was found on the entrance sign to Camp Hilbert on Thursday around 4 p.m.

If you have any information that can help track down the vandals responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

