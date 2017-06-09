Kroger to hold hiring events at 11 Richmond-area stores

Kroger is holding hiring events at 11 stores in the Richmond area on Tuesday, June 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The 11 stores include:

9480 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294

2821 Hicks Road, North Chesterfield, VA 23235

1356 Gaskins Road, Richmond, VA 23238

3507 W. Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221

3001 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, VA 23113

1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond, VA 23230

7000 Tim Price Way, North Chesterfield, VA 23225

12726 Jefferson Davis Hway, Chester, VA 23831

14101 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113

10800 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA 23831

1510 Eastridge Road, Richmond, VA 23229

Those who are interested should apply online here. "Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the interviews, which do not require an appointment," the company said in a press release.

“We continue to see a number of positions available in our Richmond area stores,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “While these upcoming in-store hiring events are open to everyone, we especially hope to reach those who are currently being affected by other grocery closings in the Richmond area.”

Most open jobs are for part-time positions. The jobs are in all areas of stores.

