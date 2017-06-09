Kroger to hold hiring events at 11 Richmond-area stores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kroger to hold hiring events at 11 Richmond-area stores

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Kroger is holding hiring events at 11 stores in the Richmond area on Tuesday, June 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The 11 stores include:

  • 9480 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294
  • 2821 Hicks Road, North Chesterfield, VA 23235
  • 1356 Gaskins Road, Richmond, VA 23238
  • 3507 W. Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221
  • 3001 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, VA 23113
  • 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond, VA 23230
  • 7000 Tim Price Way, North Chesterfield, VA 23225
  • 12726 Jefferson Davis Hway, Chester, VA 23831
  • 14101 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113
  • 10800 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA 23831
  • 1510 Eastridge Road, Richmond, VA 23229

Those who are interested should apply online here. "Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the interviews, which do not require an appointment," the company said in a press release.

“We continue to see a number of positions available in our Richmond area stores,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “While these upcoming in-store hiring events are open to everyone, we especially hope to reach those who are currently being affected by other grocery closings in the Richmond area.”

Most open jobs are for part-time positions. The jobs are in all areas of stores.

